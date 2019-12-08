Mat Sabu: FGV sale only rumour

Mohamad Sabu speaks during the Amanah National Convention in Shah Alam December 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 8 — The government has not decided to sell any stake in FGV Holdings Bhd, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu said.

Mohamad, who is the defence minister, said the matter was simply speculation.

“At the moment, there is no evidence showing how FGV will be taken over. These are only rumours, what is being said, that FGV would be taken over by a particular person,” he told reporters during a press conference after the party’s 4th national convention was adjourned today.

Asked if such a sale could be stopped, Mohamad or Mat Sabu said talks in this direction were ongoing.

The minister declined to confirm if the Felda board will meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad about this matter tomorrow.

Earlier, Amanah central committee member Datuk Mazlan Aliman cautioned the government today against selling FGV Holdings Bhd to tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary.

He said selling FGV to a third party would amount to betraying Felda settlers and will cost the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition greatly in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Edge previously reported that Syed Mokhtar was planning to buy a 20 per cent stake in FGV.

According to the report, Syed Mokhtar’s men have been meeting financial institutions to raise the RM1 billion or so needed for the acquisition.

Mazlan also claimed the Felda board will meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow.