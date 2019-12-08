Azmin reminds PKR that ‘traitors’ built up party over 20 years

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali arrives at the MITC for the PKR Women and Youth congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali sought to remind detractors accusing him of “betraying” the party that he was among those who dedicated their last 20 years to it.

Repeating his complaint from yesterday after abandoning the PKR National Congress, he emphasised the allegation against him in his ongoing rivalry with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Traitors,” he wrote to translate his remarks yesterday.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrive at the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Azmin and his so-called “cartel” were absent from the final day of the PKR congress in Melaka, having abandoned it yesterday.

He and Anwar appear to be in an undeclared war with each other, believed to be over who will succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister.

Azmin is overtly seeking to suggest he is aligned with Dr Mahathir.

Delegates hold up placards during the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Among other signals, he is using Dr Mahathir’s “Shared Prosperity Vision” as a cover for his “appreciation dinner” here that was previously thought to be a rival event to the PKR national congress.

Dr Mahathir’s picture is also front and centre on Azmin’s Facebook page, with Azmin looking at the prime minister from the background.

Yesterday, Azmin and his faction walked out from the PKR National Congress and later accused Anwar and his group of not honouring the truce they negotiated before the start of the event.