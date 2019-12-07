Trouble again: Azmin's faction stage walkout from PKR congress

PKR members leave the congress as an act protest at 3pm before the congress ended in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — Leaders, delegates and supporters of deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction today staged a walkout from PKR congress hall after lunch.

At 2.40 PM, several shouts were heard outside the entrance to Hall B, Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here where shouts of “Balik! Balik! (Go home)” were heard as about 100 delegates walked out to the parking lot.

Kota Melaka Division Chief Mohd Riduwan Md Amin told reporters that people were disappointed with the policy speech debaters in the morning that only favoured one side and slammed Azmin.

“Is this place (Congress) a place to condemn Azmin?” he questioned.

MORE TO FOLLOW