No decision on national consensus yet, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the Umno General Assembly 2019 at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019 — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — There is still no final decision on the proposal to institutionalise the National Consensus Concept (Gagasan Muafakat Nasional), said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said if the National Consensus were to be institutionalised, various matters must be studied besides getting feedback from both parties, namely Umno and PAS.

“We have to really articulate the proposal and to get good response from PAS, as well as BN (Barisan Nasional) component members. There is no final decision yet, (after this) what we should do is to see on (related) issues if any and to iron out if there is any problem (faced), then only we decide either to formalise or not,” he told a media conference after the conclusion of the 2019 Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Ahmad Zahid said towards this end, a permanent secretariat would be created at the PWTC involving Umno Secretary-General, Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS Secretary-General Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

“(With the establishment of the secretariat too) Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his PAS counterpart Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man will become Coordinating Chairmen and Umno and PAS Vice-Presidents will become the Chairmen of the Technical Committees,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said following the establishment of the secretariat, Umno-PAS will subsequently hold a National Consensus Congress at the national level. — Bernama