Amanah veep: Revoke MP’s perks for lawmakers who refuse to declare assets

Mahfuz said MPs who refuse to declare their assets cannot be trusted to handle government allocations given to them. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 ― Lawmakers refusing to declare their assets should have their MP’s perks and allocations stripped to safeguard integrity, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar proposed today.

Speaking to reporters after a press conference at his party’s annual general meeting here, the deputy human resource minister said that the move must be enforced as all lawmakers receive government allocation for their respective constitutions.

“Their refusal has actually insulted the Dewan Rakyat. They have insulted the Dewan Rakyat under Act 347 Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, and can be fined up to RM1,000. They must be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee.

“The Dewan Rakyat must do a new provision, whereby parliamentarians who fail to declare their assets, must have all their given perks revoked, except for their allowance. That must be paid, however.

“I am suggesting that all perks which are given, must be revoked, including development allocation, that is given to MPs. Regardless whether they are government MPs, or even Opposition MPs who are also given (the allocation), it must be revoked and instead, given through other channels, to enable them to continue developing the areas which they represent,” he said.

Mahfuz said the reason for his proposal is because MPs who refuse to declare assets have lost their credibility, and cannot be trusted to handle government allocations given to them.

