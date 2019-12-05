Court told of 39 insurance policies worth over RM72,000 to cover 20 cars, bikes for Zahid, family

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 5, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A total of 39 insurance policies for 20 motorcycles and cars were purchased at a total value of RM72,209.57 with the beneficiaries named as former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his family, the High Court heard today.

Following her evidence yesterday that showed over RM44,000 worth of insurance policies being bought for 12 vehicles, Allianz General Insurance branch manager Fang Suat Lim confirmed the purchase of over RM27,000 worth of insurance policies for an additional eight vehicles.

Yesterday’s list of seven luxury cars and five motorcycles (including the brands of Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Ducati, and Harley-Davidson) were mostly linked to Zahid and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, except for one whose registered owner was named as Juhari Janan.

Today, the court was told of eight additional vehicles that were insured with Allianz, which included policies on four cars taken out by Zahid who was the named policyholder.

They are: a Toyota Vellfire (plate number KDN 38) at RM6,168.80; an Audi Q7 4.2 (A) (QC 38) at RM4,858.85; a Chrysler Wrangler (J 38) at RM4,725.40; and a Honda Odyssey (BAM 38) at RM3,133.80.

This was on top of four additional insurance policies for towing services and personal accident coverage for the four cars, all at RM199.75 respectively.

The remaining four vehicles were high-end motorcycles.

The court was told Zahid had purchased insurance policies with himself as the policyholder for three of them.

One was a Harley-Davidson FLHRC Road King (plate number G1M 38) and a Ducati Diavel (QMR 38) and that the insurance cost for each was RM2,417.45. The third was a BMW C 600 Sport (SAS 38) at RM1,919.25.

The last motorcycle in the list, a Kawasaki KLX250-V (WEX 38), had an insurance policy purchased by Hamidah with herself as the policyholder at RM533.50.

All four motorcycles had four separate policies purchased for towing services and personal accident coverage at RM158.40 each.

Insurance policies on vehicles are typically paid annually.

Allianz General Insurance branch manager Fang Suat Lim is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court December 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Allianz’s Fang did not state when the insurance policies totalling RM72,209.57 for the 20 vehicles were purchased.

However, she confirmed that eight receipts were issued between January 2015 and November 2015 for payments made for the insurance policies.

Based on the receipts dating from January 26, 2015 to November 24, 2015, a total of RM65,070.04 were paid for the 39 policies on the 20 vehicles.

In her written testimony, Fang explained that the total payment amount in the receipts issued by Allianz were lower than the amount stated in the insurance policies, as the receipts reflected the amounts after deduction of the 10 per cent commission for Allianz’s insurance agents.

Fang also said that Zahid had paid for the insurance policies via Maya Consultant Services or through a person named Ahmad Izhan Abd Rashid.

She confirmed that Allianz had issued the eight 2015 receipts to either the company or Ahmad Izhan after the latter two made payments via cheques.

When asked by deputy public prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt, Fang said Ahmad Izhan is an insurance agent for Allianz.

Ahmad Izhan was shown to be the insurance agent for all 39 insurance policies on the 20 vehicles, based on information provided by Fang in her written testimony.

During the trial earlier this week, RTD vehicle licensing division’s assistant director Zaharudin Zainuddin had provided information on the annual road tax for 20 vehicles, that came up to a total of RM35,726.80.

The list of 20 vehicles — nine motorcycles and 11 cars — were linked to Zahid and his family, with all under the name of Zahid and his wife Hamidah except for a Toyota Land Cruiser under Juhari’s name.

In this trial, Zahid is facing 47 charges related to criminal breach of trust involving millions of funds from charitable organisation Yayasan Akalbudi, as well as bribery and money-laundering in relation to millions of ringgit.

The prosecution had previously said it would show that Zahid had misappropriated RM31 million from Yayasan Akalbudi with a large part allegedly used for personal expenses such as credit card bills, road taxes and purchase of insurance policies for vehicles.

The trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes on Monday.