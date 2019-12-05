Amanah chooses new leadership line-up tomorrow

Despite the party’s young age on paper — established in 2015 — Amanah is a party that is matured in terms of the country’s political scenario due to the fact it is a fragment of PAS. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Convention 2019, which begins tomorrow for three days, will become a platform for its members to decide the party’s future direction via a new leadership line-up, to be elected during the convention.

With an expected attendance of 925 delegates from 154 areas, they will elect the National Leadership Committee members as well as provide their insights for the betterment of the party.

Despite the party’s young age on paper — established in 2015 — Amanah is a party that is matured in terms of the country’s political scenario due to the fact it is a fragment of PAS.

This is proven by its cooperation with three other parties — PKR, DAP and Bersatu — to form Pakatan Harapan that toppled the Barisan Nasional government in the 14th General Election and took over the federal government.

Thus, the convention is also expected to assess the party’s strength in the PH government after 18 months of ruling the country.

Its vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the convention was expected to be intense as delegates were given the freedom to express their views.

“We are expecting criticism in both harsh and gentle manners, we are ready to face them,” he told Bernama.

Themed ‘Kestabilan Memacu Kemakmuran Bersama’, (stability drives mutual prosperity), Amanah fourth national convention will take place at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The election will see delegates choose a speaker and deputy, two auditors and 27 members of the National Leadership Committees for 2019/2022 term.

A total of 87 candidates are eyeing 27 seats in the National Leadership Committee with almost all top leaders are contesting, including its president Mohamad Sabu and deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

On motions for debate, the delegates will touch on the PH manifesto, the needs of the people and some national issues, while its women wing Angkatan Wanita Amanah Nasional (AWAN) will propose a few key motions.

It includes urging the government to curb the spread of hate politics, carry out a review on poverty in the country and women leadership for all.

Mohamad is scheduled to launch the convention tomorrow followed by party election with results on the National Leadership Committee being announced the same day before the debate session begins.

The next day, the results of top leaders’ election will be announced, followed by the debate session.

On Sunday, the focus will be on the winding-up speech by the members of the National Leadership Committee as well as the adjournment speech by the president.

Its young women wing (WARDA), established on Dec 1, will attend as observers as its establishment has yet to receive approval from the Registrar of Societies (ROS). — Bernama