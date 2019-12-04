Pua credits Najib for surge in bids to be DAP’s social media writers

DAP national publicity secretary Tony Pua speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya December 4, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Applications for DAP’s social media writer opening quadrupled in a day after former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak highlighted it, Tony Pua claimed today.

In a press conference he called over this, the DAP national publicity secretary said the opening was for a social media role and not for a “cybertrooper” as Najib alleged.

“The number of applications to DAP increased by at least four-fold in just one day, after he helped us to promote that advertisement. So we have more candidates who have applied to DAP for the social media writer’s post.

“Secondly, what I want to reply is that, unfortunately, DAP cannot afford to recruit 100 cybertroopers. Only in our dreams can we recruit 100 cybertroopers,” Pua said.

Pua said DAP could only afford to hire up to five people for the role.

He was responding to Najib’s Facebook post yesterday, in which the latter claimed to know of DAP’s plan and resources to hire 100 so-called “cybertroopers”.

He also mocked the Pakatan Harapan party for offering RM5,000 for the role after previously accusing Barisan Nasional (BN) of paying RM3,000 a month to its cybertroopers.

Najib also claimed the recruitment showed PH was panicking after its Tanjung Piai by-election defeat.