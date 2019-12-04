Penang Hill funicular experience service disruption, about 500 people affected

About 500 people were affected by the Penang Hill funicular service disruption for over two hours since 10am today. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 4 — About 500 people were affected by the Penang Hill funicular service disruption for over two hours since 10am today.

Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said the disruption was due to a system error caused by operations error with the team discovering it around 10am.

According to him, most people affected were tourists and at that point of time, there were about 500 tourists on top of the hill.

“The system error was caused by human error or our own operation error and it ended up where we had to do a full system check... initially to ensure that there was no other problem. Putting up a system, checking and rebooting of the system took a long time,” he told Bernama when contacted, here today.

However, he said PHC’s funicular operation team had been working hard to rectify the situation and the funicular service was fully restored at around 12.30pm.

Cheok said there was no victim involved and those people affected by the service disruption were given alternatives.

“Visitors who wished to come down from the hill at that time could opt for Jeep service including those who needed to catch their flights at the Penang International Airport,” he said.

He also thanked those visitors who waited patiently for the service to resume after two hours.

Meanwhile, one of the visitors Azhar Abdul Khafar, 38, said he was informed about the technical error about 10am which prevented them from going down using the funicular service.

Azhar from Kuala Lumpur who was holidaying with his family in Penang said after waiting for about 30 minutes, they were offered to come down using the jeep. — Bernama