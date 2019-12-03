Putrajaya to table constitutional amendment Bill for PM’s term limit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Parliament December 3, 2019. Datuk Liew Vui Keong can be seen on his left. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Datuk Liew Vui Keong will table a Bill today to amend the Federal Constitution and introduce a term limit on the post of the prime minister, in a move to deliver one of the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto pledges.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 was the first item in today’s Order Paper, with the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department set to introduce it later today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad responded positively when asked about the move in the lobby of Parliament.

“I am 94 years’ old now. Do you want me to be PM when I am 100 years old?” he said.

After tabling the 11th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review in October, Dr Mahathir said the PH government would put in place limits on the tenure of the prime minister, mentri besar and chief ministers.

The move to limit the terms of the office-bearers is aimed at curbing the consolidation of power in a single leader, as has occurred in Malaysia’s history.

The idea was first announced by PH when it launched its 201-page election manifesto in March 8 last year before defeating Barisan Nasional in the general election held two months later.