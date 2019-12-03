Number of flood victims in Kelantan rises to 12,468 as at 1pm

A couple seek shelter at a relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tinggi in Rantau Panjang December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 3 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rose to 12,468 people from 4,341 families as at 1pm today compared to 10,207 (3,480 families) this morning.

According to the Social Welfare department’s InfoBencana application, Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of flood evacuees with 8,408 people from 3,232 families who have been placed at 29 temporary relief centres.

This was followed by Kuala Krai 958 evacuees (from 231 families) at 12 relief centres while in Tumpat the number of evacuees rose to 909 (281 families) housed at three centres compared with 619 evacuees (190 families) this morning.

Pasir Puteh recorded 826 evacuees (219 families) at eight relief centres while in Kota Baru 734 people (204 families) were placed at five centres.

In Tanah Merah, 481 evacuees (131 families) were stationed at nine relief centres and 152 people (43 families) in four centres in Machang.

The relief centres in Bachok and Jeli were closed and all the flood evacuees in the two districts were allowed to return to their respective homes.

In the meantime, the ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed that the level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang dropped to 10.57m compared to 10.60m this morning. However, this is still above the nine metres danger point.

However, the Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu which exceeded the danger level rose to 3.29m from 3.28m this morning.

Two rivers which have breached the alert level are Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai at 22.58m and Sungai Kelantan at the Guillemard Bridge at 15.11m.

Water levels in most major rivers in Kelantan are showing a downward trend due to the good weather since this morning.

Among the roads closed to all vehicles are Jalan Sirat, Jalan Bukit Sireh and Kuala Nal in Kuala Krai, Jalan Machang-Pangkal Melerer-Wakaf Bata in Machang and Jalan Pengkalan Rakit, Jalan Bunga Raya and Jalan Panglima Bayu-Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas. — Bernama