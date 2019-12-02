Home minister announces new system for temporary work permits, no more middlemen

Foreign workers are seen at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — A new system called “[email protected]” (electronic temporary working permits) will take effect in January 2020 to help employers who are applying for Visitor’s Pass (Temporary Employment), the home minister announced today.

According to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, this new system will ease the application process for employers who previously had to be present at the immigration counter.

“It will save application time as this process will not need the involvement of any middleman or vendor,” he told reporters after the launch of the [email protected] at the Immigration Day 2019 celebration here.

