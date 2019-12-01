PKR Youth: Nobody filed for vote of no-confidence against Anwar, but many motions backing him

PKR Youth leader Nazrin Idham Razali’s proposal for a vote of no-confidence against party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is just an attention-seeking ploy, the wing’s coordinating secretary Chua Wei Kiat said. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — PKR Youth leader Nazrin Idham Razali’s proposal for a vote of no-confidence against party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is just an attention-seeking ploy, the wing’s coordinating secretary Chua Wei Kiat said tonight.

Chua, who chairs the committee for motions and debates for PKR Youth’s 2019 congress, called Nazrin’s remarks a “gimmick”, adding that no such motion has been submitted.

“After checks were made, we found that there are no such motions at all as spoken by Nazrin that were raised by any AMK at the branch level.

“Every motion that is desired to be debated at AMK’s National Annual Congress has to be proposed through AMK Branch Annual General Meetings that have been held from August until October this year,” the Rawang state assemblyman said in a brief statement tonight.

“Instead, we received many motions from AMK Branches that voiced support towards Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

“Therefore, I believe that the matter raised by Nazrin is not a motion, but is nothing more than a gimmick to attract public attention,” he concluded.

Yesterday, Nazrin posted on his Facebook page a proposal for a no-confidence motion against Anwar as PKR president, following infighting within the ruling party as well as the expulsion of divisional leaders Zakaria Abdul Hamid, Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor and Mohd Ramly Ahmad as the youth wing’s permanent chairman and its deputy chairman respectively.

Nazrin had signed off the proposal through the public statement as the PKR Lembah Pantai Youth vice-chief, while also naming three other Lembah Pantai PKR Youth leaders as alleged co-signees.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, who is also PKR Lembah Pantai division chief, today clarified however that no such motions were made by the division.

Fahmi also pointed out that Nazrin did not attend the necessary division meeting where motions are discussed and decided on for the PKR Youth wing’s national congress, stressing that Nazrin could not bring such a motion to the PKR congress just by issuing a press statement proposing one.

One of the individuals named by Nazrin had also today said that his name was cited without his permission and consent.

The controversy over Nazrin’s statement is the latest in the days leading up to PKR’s national congress that will be held from December 5 to December 8 in Melaka.