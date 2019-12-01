Fahmi Fadzil debunks alleged no-confidence motion against Anwar, as listed PKR man also denies involvement

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya November 29, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A no-confidence vote against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has not been attempted at any point to date contrary to an allegation otherwise, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil asserted today.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai PKR chief, pointed out that the person who had made the claim — Nazrin Idham Razali — did not even attend the Lembah Pantai Youth (AMK) division meetings or annual general meetings.

“How to believe? In Lembah Pantai, Nazrin doesn’t come for any AMK meetings, events or even the Mesyuarat Agung Tahunan. And where is there such a motion?” Fahmi told reporters.

He pointed out that only motions that have been tabled, debated and decided on by members who attended the annual general meeting would then become motions that are brought to the PKR congress by its political wings or the party’s central delegates.

Fahmi said that Nazrin could not bring such a motion to the PKR congress just by issuing a press statement proposing one.

“There is no motion as per what he said that was upheld in Lembah Pantai AMK annual general meeting. There is no mechanism to bring this motion through the media statement as done by him.

“Therefore, that statement cannot be believed as the co-signee has denied allowing his name to be included,” Fahmi added when speaking to reporters.

Fahmi was referring to Lembah Pantai PKR Youth committee member Mohd Faizal Yahya’s Facebook post earlier today, where the latter denied giving his consent to be included in Nazrin’s claim.

Faizal wrote a brief statement denying involvement in the no-confidence vote.

“I, as named above, Mohd Faizal bin Yahya strongly deny involvement in the issue brought by LP AMK vice chief that is Nazrin Idham bin Razali who used my name as AJK LP without my knowledge and consent in his statement in any media including his Facebook page.”

Yesterday, Nazrin had on his Facebook page declared a proposal of a motion for a vote of no confidence against Anwar as PKR president, following party infighting as well as the sacking of PKR leaders Zakaria Abdul Hamid, PKR Youth permanent chairman Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor and PKR Youth permanent deputy chair Mohd Ramly Ahmad.

Nazrin had signed off the proposal through the public statement as the PKR Lembah Pantai Youth vice-chief, while also listing Lembah Pantai Youth committee members Faizal, Mohd Nur Fadli Omar, Muhammad Yazid Mohamad Salleh as allegedly also co-signing to the declaration.

When asked about the inclusion of the names of Fadli and Yazid, Fahmi highlighted the alleged dishonesty of Nazrin based on Faizal’s denial today.

“If even one person in that list was not asked, yet his name was listed, it reveals mala fide on the part of the author. In other words, the author is not honest. Extending to its logical conclusion, the statement is not honest. How to believe?” Fahmi told Malay Mail when contacted for further comment.

The controversy over Nazrin’s statement is the latest in the days leading up to PKR’s national congress that will be held from December 5 to December 8 in Melaka.

PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail earlier today denied rumours of a separate PKR congress running parallel with the official congress.