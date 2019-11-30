Terengganu floods: Number of evacuees down to 1,677 as at 8pm

A man wades in calf-deep water in a flooded residential area at Kampung Lepan Kejor in Jerteh, Terengganu November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 30 — The flood situation in Terengganu improved as at 8pm today as eight more temporary relief centres (PPS) were closed late this afternoon, bringing the number of PPS still operating to 27 in four districts.

With the closure of the PPS, the number of evacuees dropped to 1,677 people from 463 families from 2,220 people from 634 families this afternoon.

The Social Welfare department’s portal InfoBencana reported that four centres in the worst affected area of Besut were closed leaving 19 still operating, to shelter 1062 evacuees from 265 families as compared with 1,293 victims from 333 families earlier.

In Setiu three centres were closed late this afternoon leaving only 111 evacuees from 35 families at three centres. This afternoon, 355 people from 133 families were sheltering at six centres.

In Dungun, the number of evacuees dropped from 501 people from 139 families to 281 people from 78 families with the closure of one relief centre.

In Hulu Terengganu, two relief centres have remained open but the number of evacuees increased to 223 people from 85 families compared to 71 from 29 families this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department through its portal http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that the water level of Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai was still above the 21-metre danger level as at 4pm today, as the level hit 22.12 m.

Several other major rivers have not exceeded the danger level, but residents living in low lying areas are urged to be on the look out for floods which may occur following heavy rainfall. — Bernama