MOE plans to make silat as school co-curricular activity

BATU PAHAT, Nov 30 — The Education Ministry plans to make silat as a co-curricular activity in the schools, as well as an elective credit course in universities to uphold the traditional heritage.

Its minister Maszlee Malik said the ministry also plans to make silat as a course in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) so that the students could be given certificates to advance their careers in the related fields.

At the same time, he added the promotion of the silat would be carried out across the globe through the Malaysian Education Division.

“The ministry will also be collaborating with the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) to gazette silat as a world historical heritage.

“In the effort to instil interest among students, we also encourage schools to establish silat clubs with a target of 5,000 clubs by next year,” he told reporters here today.

Maszlee said this when met after the prize-giving and closing ceremony of the 10th International Silat Championship and Silat Seni Asli Open Championship 2019 at the University Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM).

Also present was UTHM vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Wahid Razzaly.

On the Free Breakfast Programme (FBP), Maszlee said it would be implemented in stages involving schools with a majority of the students in the lower-income group (B40).

“We will monitor the programme on its impact to the students, and at the same time, avoid wastage,” he added. — Bernama