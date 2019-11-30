Azmin and aligned PKR leaders disavow member’s sacking, demand apology from Anwar

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmi Ali and 20 of the party’s central committee went on to press PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to apologise over the matter, saying the decision was not formally endorsed by two thirds of the committee. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali led 20 of the party’s central committee to object to the sacking of Bera division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid who is seen to be from their faction.

The group that also included vice presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin and Chua Tian Chang or Tian Chua went on to press PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to apologise over the matter, saying the decision was not formally endorsed by two thirds of the committee.

They said they consequently did not recognise the decision to expel Zakaria.

“To this day, Zakaria Abdul Hamid remains a valid member of the central committee.

“As such, his expulsion without a stated reason is irrelevant as is need to appeal this,” the group said.

The stressed that their numbers meant they represented the majority of the central committee and, by extension, PKR members.

