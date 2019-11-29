Two die in car-lorry collision on Central Spine Road highway in Lipis

KUANTAN, Nov 29 ― Two friends were killed after the car they were in crashed into the back of a parked lorry in the emergency lane at KM86 of the Central Spine Road (CSR) highway in Lipis near here early this morning.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said Mohd Shaiful Abdul Manaf, 42, and Wan Khairul Anwar Wan Kamarunzaman, 32, both from Kelantan, died at the scene in the 4.45am incident.

In was understood that Mohd Shaiful from Pasir Mas, was sitting in the front passenger seat while Wan Khairul Anwar from Rantau Panjang, was sitting in the back seat of the Perodua Viva drove by their friend.

“The victims were travelling from Kelantan to Kuala Lumpur and the accident was believed to have occurred when the driver of the car dozed off.

“This caused the car to crash into the back of the three-tonne lorry laden with second-hand clothing and the car was badly crushed,” he told reporters here today.

Azli said the driver of Perodua Viva as well as lorry driver and his attendant, all from Kelantan, escaped unhurt in the accident.

The bodies of the two victims were taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama