Finance Ministry: No change in RON97, RON95, diesel retail prices Nov 30-Dec 6

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Finance Ministry (MoF) today announced the retail price of RON97 petrol stayed at RM2.66 per litre while RON95 petrol and diesel will remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively for the period November 30 to December 6.

MoF in a statement issued today, announced the retail prices of petroleum set weekly using an Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) for RON95 and diesel for the period should have been RM2.36 and RM2.29 per litre.

The statement also said based on APM, there was no change to the retail price of RON95 petrol while there was an increase in the retail price of diesel which was at RM2.27 per litre last week.

Nonetheless, the retail price for both products would remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively in line with the decision of the government to stabilise the retail price of petroleum for the well-being of people.

“The estimated amount subsidy shouldered by the government for the period is RM115.70 million,” the statement said. — Bernama