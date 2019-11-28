Should we pick up his ashes then? Dr M asks detractors of Chin Peng’s ‘return’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad answers questions during a press conference with the Malaysian media in conjunction with his official two-day visit to Seoul on November 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has lashed out at those who brought up the issue of Chin Peng’s remains returning to Malaysia, saying it is part of an attempt to vilify the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

The prime minister said it is already recognised that some in the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) killed many during the insurgency, and questioned the motives of those who harp on the matter.

“Are you telling us to pick up his remains and send him back? These petty things are being dug up to cast the government in a bad light,” he told the Malaysian media after his working visit to South Korea.

The press conference was broadcast “live” by state channel RTM.

Dr Mahathir also questioned why there was no fuss made when other communist leaders returned to Malaysia, such as Shamsiah Fakeh and Rashid Maidin.

Shamsiah Fakeh had led the Angkatan Wanita Sedar movement before joining CPM, while Rashid was a party central committee member.

Earlier today, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the police will be calling up the group of people who were involved in bringing back Chin Peng’s ashes.

It was reported that the ashes of Chin Peng, whose real name was Ong Boon Hua, were brought back on September 16 from Thailand with a funeral ceremony being held on the same day.

Chin Peng’s ashes were later scattered at a hillside near Chemor and at sea, about three kilometres from Lumut.

He died of cancer in Bangkok in 2013, a month before his 89th birthday.

The government at the time had prohibited his body or even his ashes to be brought back to Malaysia for burial.