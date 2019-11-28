Mujahid: Delegates free to criticise party leadership at upcoming Amanah convention

Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa says the party’s top leaders will give a lot of space to any delegate who wish to debate on the motions or to give their views. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Delegates to the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Convention 2019 next week are free to criticise the party’s leadership during the debate session, says party vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the party’s top leaders would give a lot of space to any delegate who wished to debate on the motions or to give their views.

“Parti Amanah is transparent, so they (the delegates) can criticise on anything but do it civilly, and I think they already know the motions to be debated on.

“I feel this is normal in Amanah where they give their views and we (leaders) explain to them,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Mujahid, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said the convention this year would be more interesting as Amanah’s 25 central committee members would be choosing a new party leadership line-up.

He also hoped that the new party leadership would champion the “Rahmatan Lil Alamin” (mercy to all creation) agenda and more importantly, the policy of “Shared Prosperity”.

“Also, as part of the ruling coalition, to pursue the ‘Malaysia Baharu’ aspirations where the nation’s multiracial and multireligious community could continue to live in peace and harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said among the issues to be touched on during the party convention would be unity and some of the (Pakatan Harapan) manifestos that had been achieved but not conveyed to the people.

“There must be unity in Pakatan Harapan and we need to stress on this and on how we can reach out to the people on these manifestos,” he said at the Parliament lobby.

The Amanah National Convention 2019 will be held from December 6 to 8 at the IDCC (Ideal Convention Centre), Section 15, Shah Alam. ― Bernama