JPJ collects RM1.165m in tinted glass application fees

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has collected RM1.165 million in application fees for the installation of tinted glass for vehicles to date comprising 413 applications, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar said the application included safety and health factors as well as people exempted from the application of Rule 11(a) Motor Vehicles (Use of Glass or Other Transparent Material) (Amendment) Rules 2019.

“For applications based on safety or security purposes, JPJ charges a service fee of RM50. Each approved application would be subject to a fee of RM5,000 for the next two years which must be renewed upon expiry of the validity period.

“Applications for fee exemption based on health factor requires a written verification from a government or private medical specialist approved by the Health Ministry,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Kamaruddin said, among the conditions of application for the installation of tinted glass, was the applicant should not have any cases pending with the JPJ, the police and has never been involved in a criminal case.

To a supplementary question by Wong who wanted to know the approval method for the application, Kamaruddin said the ministry does not interfere as the process was implemented by a special committee headed by the JPJ. — Bernama