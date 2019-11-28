Inquest into Batu Arang shooting to begin on Dec 13

In the September 21 incident, three men suspected to have been involved in armed robbery were killed in a shootout with the police at KM22 of Jalan Rawang heading towards Batu Arang. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The inquest into the fatal shooting of three men by police in Batu Arang, Rawang, last September 21 will begin at the Coroner’s Court in Shah Alam on December 13 this year.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said all parties involved in the incident including police officers and rank and file personnel would be called for the inquest.

He said police were keeping open the investigation papers on a missing person’s case related to the alleged disappearance of a woman who is the wife of one of the suspects shot dead.

“We need information from the public if there are new leads to enable the police to find the victim said to have gone missing. For now, we are keeping the investigation papers (on the woman) open as a missing person case,” he told a press conference at the Gombak district police headquarters here today.

In the September 21 incident, three men suspected to have been involved in armed robbery were killed in a shootout with the police at KM22 of Jalan Rawang heading towards Batu Arang, near here.

According to police, two of the suspects were members of the 08 secret society while the third was registered under the Immigration Department’s legalisation process for foreigners in 2013.

Police have denied that a woman, who is the wife of one of the suspects, was in the car they were in at the time of the incident.

The woman, G. Moganambal, 35, was reported missing after the incident and she has yet to be found. — Bernama