UPM climbs for sixth year straight in QS Asian university ladder

File photo of UPM graduates after their graduation ceremony. UPM now takes 33rd place in the Quacquarelli-Symonds (QS) University Rankings Asia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) improved for the sixth consecutive year in the Quacquarelli-Symonds (QS) University Rankings Asia to take the 33rd place in the ladder for 2019.

The one-position improvement meant UPM is also now the second-best university in Malaysia according to QS.

“Even though we continued to make progress, as a knowledge institution that always prioritises quality and excellence, UPM believes there are more room from improvement so that the success is maintained continuously,” the university said in a statement today.

“In principle, whilst facing various challenges, the full support obtained from the various levels of staff imbued with the university’s mission, vision, values, culture of excellence and integrity enabled UPM to continue to record success in all aspects, especially in research and international reputation.”

Apart from its overall standing, UPM is also ranked eighth in Asia in the international research network indicator, which it attributed to the success of its academic officers in establishing strategic partnerships.

UPM said it planned to focus on enhancing the quality of its research as well as the university's reputation both locally and globally through strategic collaborations.

“In advancing this agenda, UPM will continue to diversify its efforts in an orderly and structured way through the benchmarking of our practices and achievements with top universities in the region as well as globally,” it said.

UPM is behind only Universiti Malaysia, which rose to 13th in the standing this year.