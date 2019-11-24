Yellow weather alert in East Coast from tomorrow

Residents of the East Coast are reminded to be mindful of the current weather. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather alert in almost all areas throughout Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as several districts in Pahang following the east wind surge expected in the region from Nov 25 (tomorrow) which can bring continuous heavy rainfall.

Its director-general Jailan Simon said the areas involved in Pahang were Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

“Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with waves as high as 3.5 metres are expected to occur in waters off the respective states, and the weather warning is effective from Nov 25 to 27 (Wed).

“In addition, the seawater level is also expected to rise due to the high tide during the period.

“The incident could pose a risk of seawater overflowing along the coast and into river mouths in these areas,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said, as the weather on the east coast was expected to improve, the orange weather alert issued on 2 pm on Nov 22 for Terengganu (Kemaman district) and Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) had been downgraded to a yellow alert, while in Johor the warning had been lifted. — Bernama