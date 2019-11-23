Fire breaks out at Wisma MAIWP in Chow Kit

Three fire engines from the Titiwangsa, Hang Tuah and Sentul fire stations along with 33 firemen were dispatched to the scene. — Picture via Facebook/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A fire broke out at the Wisma Majlis Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan (MAIWP) building on Jalan Chow Kit here early this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue operational centre spokesperson said the department had received a distress call at 1.27am.

Three fire engines from the Titiwangsa, Hang Tuah and Sentul fire stations along with 33 firemen were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene six minutes later, a fire was found at the restaurant located at the ground floor of the building,” he said.

He explained that the fire only involved furniture without any victim.

The spokesman said the fire was brought under control at 2.02am and the cause of the fire was under investigation. — Bernama