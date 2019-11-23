Fire and Rescue Dept conducts nine flights to send food aid to Orang Asli villages

The flights were conducted after receiving a request from the Orang Asli Development Department to deliver food supplies to the posts after the roads to these locations were found damaged. — Picture from Facebook/Berita Iban Online

GUA MUSANG, Nov 23 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit today conducted nine flights to deliver 5,100kg of food to 982 Orang Asli families living in six posts.

JBPM Subang Air Unit public relations officer Mohd Farhan Marzuki said the mission involved sending food supplies to Pos Pasir, Bihai, Simpor, Belatim, Gob and Balar here.

“The flight centre at the compound of Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station deploys an Agusta AW139 and crew based in Subang.

“The first flight was to Pos Simpor and Kampung Sedar at 11.14am before the team moved to Pos Pasik at 12.17pm and will continue its mission to other posts until about 6 pm,” he said when met by reporters here today.

He said the flights were conducted after receiving a request from the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) to deliver food supplies to the posts after the roads to these locations were found damaged.

Meanwhile, Kelantan/Terengganu Jakoa director, Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid said among the essential items sent included rice, cooking oil, flour, milk, sugar and biscuits.

He said apart from that, JBPM also sent 3,724 bottles of mineral water as the Orang Asli may not be able to obtain clean water supply during the rainy season.

“We have to seek the help of JBPM Air Unit to expedite the process of food delivery as Orang Asli villagers will have difficulty going to town to buy their daily necessities,” he said. — Bernama