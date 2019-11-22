LTTE detainee Gunasekaran gets permission to skip Seremban state assembly sitting, says Speaker

Negri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar said he had received the application from Gunasekaran for leave of absence from the state assembly sitting for five days beginning today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Nov 22 ― Negri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar today approved Seremban Jaya Assemblyman P. Gunasekaran’s application to be absent from the state assembly sitting.

Zulkefly said he had received the application from Gunasekaran for leave of absence from the state assembly sitting for five days beginning today.

“The Seremban Jaya assemblyman submitted the notice of application to be absent from the state assembly sitting last November 4 and I have approved his application,” said Zulkefly when addressing the state assembly here today.

Gunasekaran, who is also Negri Sembilan DAP deputy chairman, was charged in the Melaka and Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last October 29 and 31, respectively, for allegedly giving support to the LTTE terrorist group. ― Bernama