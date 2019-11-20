Police to conduct polygraph tests on seven witnesses over Muhammad Adib’s death

Police will be carrying out polygraph tests on seven key witnesses who had earlier been called to assist investigation into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Police will be carrying out polygraph tests on seven key witnesses who had earlier been called to assist investigation into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Bukit Aman CID director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police would be seeking the cooperation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct test.

He said the seven witnesses were old witnesses at the incident location where Muhammad Adib died.

“We have cooperated with MACC and had made an analysis of the accident video and MACC suggested several witnesses should be recalled for polygraph test to determine if they were telling the truth or otherwise,” he told a daily media conference at Bukit Aman.

Huzir said about 30 witnesses gave their statements during the inquest.

“28 of the witnesses had their conversation recorded earlier while two pathalogists of Kuala Lumpur Hospital came forward to give their statements at Bukit Aman today,” he said.

Explaining the matter, police said they would also be calling two witnesses namely Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Mechanical Engineering Faculty senior lecturer, Dr Amir Radzi Ab Ghani and former Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital Forensic and Pathology senior consultant specialist Prof. Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid to assist investigation.

On Sept 27, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad decided the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death was due to criminal acts by two or more unidentified individuals.

Muhammad Adib died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Dec 17 last year, 21 days after sustaining injuries at a riot in front of a temple. — Bernama