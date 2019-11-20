Liew urges Singapore to show mercy on Malaysian facing execution

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to the press in Petaling Jaya June 29, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Malaysia is urging Singapore to show mercy on a Malaysian citizen who is scheduled to be executed on Friday (November 22) for drug trafficking.

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the person was convicted and sentenced to death by the Singapore High Court in March 2017 for trafficking in about 16 grammes of heroin. His plea for clemency was subsequently rejected in early July 2019.

He highlighted the fact that Malaysia imposes a strict moratorium on all executions in this country for crimes committed for drug trafficking pending a comprehensive review, in line with established international standards.

“It is therefore heart-wrenching to see a fellow citizen to be executed for circumstances entirely uncompelling, given the close proximity of our countries,” he said.

To eradicate drug trafficking, Liew said, it is the kingpins and true masters of the trade who must face the full brunt of the law.

“Although drug mules commit an offence, it is one that warrants no more than a term of imprisonment,” he said, contending that it is unjust and disproportionate for drug mules to be sent to the gallows.

“Justice must be tempered with mercy, and I implore Singapore to do so,” Liew concluded. — Bernama