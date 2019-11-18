Ministry official: Message claiming media blackout on Dr M fake

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a press conference after the National Arts, Culture and Heritage Academy’s 15th convocation in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A message claiming that media outlets were barred from giving coverage to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for fear he might announce negative news is fake, according to a government official.

A press officer with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry sent the offending message to a media group, with the word “fake” emblazoned over it.

The message purported that the media blackout was to prevent, among other things, Dr Mahathir from announcing his resignation without naming a successor.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is already presented as Dr Mahathir’s immediate successor.

Pakatan Harapan was humiliated at the Tanjung Piai federal by-election on Saturday, losing the seat by over 15,000 votes to Barisan Nasional.