After landslide win, MCA’s Tanjung Piai victor says priority is reopening Pontian, Pekan Nenas service centres

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — For Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, the first order of business after winning back the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat for the Barisan Nasional (BN) is reopening its two community service centres in Pontian and Pekan Nenas.

Yesterday’s by-election winner was up and running, visiting several shops in Pekan Nenas today, The Star reported on its website.

“The community service centres were turned into the party’s command centres after I was no longer the MP.

“I will bring that back as soon as possible so the people can have a place to voice out any problems they may have,” he was quoted as saying after making the rounds.

Wee who made his comeback as MP after losing the federal seat in last year’s GE14 emphasised that he will live up to his electoral pledges this time around.

“A lot of allocations and projects were announced during the by-election.

“I must make sure that these promises will be fulfilled and reach the people of Tanjung Piai.”

The MCA man defeated Pakatan Harapan candidate Karmaine Sardini by 15,086 votes in yesterday’s by-election and left the other four competitors trailing.

Voter turnout stood at 74.43 per cent in the by-election.