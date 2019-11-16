BN announces landslide victory in Tanjung Piai after claiming secured 75pc of votes

Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hugs a victorious Jack Seng, November 16, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) just announced that it has won the Tanjung Piai by-election here, claiming that it has secured 75 per cent of the votes.

It is a frenzy at the BN Command Centre in Jalan Umno here as political leaders such as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and MCA candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng hugged each other.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived to join the celebration not long after.

Barisan Nasional leaders await the Tanjung Piai by-eelction result at the Barisan Nasional Command Centre, November 16, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

It is understood that BN won at all 95 voting channels.

Latest unofficial results released by the Election Commission (EC) showed that BN is leading in the Tanjung Piai by-election so far by a majority of 13,739 votes.

BN has now garnered 22,855 votes compared to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 9,116 votes.

Earlier 4pm, the EC announced that voter turnout was at 70 per cent, or roughly 36,888 out of the 52,698 registered voters.

At over 20,000 votes, BN has already crossed the simple majority line.

In the 14th general election, PH’s late Datuk Dr Farid Md Rafik had won with a slim majority of merely over 524 votes.

Gerakan is trailing the main two coalitions with 1,546 votes.