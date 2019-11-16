Hishammuddin: BN still have loads to do despite Tanjung Piai win

File photo of Semberong MP, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Husse in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — Umno’s Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has warned Barisan Nasional (BN) against complacency despite announcing a landslide victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The former party vice-president said the coalition must self-reflect, and see how it can get public support to return to it.

“But I remind everybody that we should not be arrogant as this is Tanjung Piai,” he told the press here.

“We still have a lot of work to do to convince the public that BN is back on the right track,” he added.

The Sembrong MP said the unofficial result so far was overwhelming and beyond BN”sexpectations.

“Basically I believe that its a reflection of the solidarity amongst the BN component parties that we managed to achieve this,” he said.

“We could not have done this without the support of all components as the understanding is in Umno, MCA and MIC.

“This is what the people are looking for,” said Hishammuddin.

BN had earlier announced that it has won the Tanjung Piai by-election here, claiming that it has secured 75 per cent of the votes.

Latest unofficial results released by the Election Commission showed that BN is leading in the Tanjung Piai by-election so far by a whopping majority of 14,123 votes.

BN has now garnered 23,621 votes compared to Pakatan Harapan’s 9,498 votes.