Road closure in federal capital for OCBC Cycle KL 2019

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head ACP Zulkefly Yahya at the launch of the OCBC Cycle KL 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Several roads in the federal capital will be closed next Sunday (Nov 24) for the OCBC Cycle KL 2019.

The roads will be closed in stages beginning 6am and opened again from 9.30am.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the 42-km cycling event will pass through several major landmarks in the city and the police are making the necessary preparations to ensure the event goes smoothly.

It involves Jalan Raja, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Perak, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Putra, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Kuching, Sultan Iskandar Expressway, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Berjasa, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin and Jalan Kinabalu, he told reporters after launching the route for the event today.

He said the fifth edition of OCBC Cycle KL 2019 would involve about 2,300 participants and the flag-off point is at Daran Merdeka. Also present was OCBC Cycle KL implementation committee chairman Datuk Naim Mohamad.

A total of 161 traffic policemen and 30 traffic wardens from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall would be on duty during the event, he added.

Zulkefly advised motorists travelling in the federal capital on that day to plan their journey by using alternative roads and to follow traffic instructions or to use public transport. — Bernama