Pakatan must ‘claw back’ every possible vote to win Tg Piai, Kit Siang says

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has called upon the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election machinery to “claw back” every possible vote in order to score a victory in the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-election.

In a kopitiam ceramah at Pekan Nenas today, the Iskandar Puteri MP acknowledged that if polling occurred last week, PH would have been dealt a devastating blow and lose the parliamentary constituency.

“In the second week of the Tanjong Piai parliamentary by-election, Pakatan Harapan election workers and supporters must claw back every possible vote to clinch a victory on November 16 to support the Pakatan Harapan agenda for a New Malaysia to transform the country into a top world-class nation of unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity.

“The Pakatan Harapan government in Putrajaya must remain committed to the Pakatan Harapan manifesto for a New Malaysia, although it is not possible to undo the corruption, abuse of power, injustices and wrongs of a few decades in a year or two — especially, as Pakatan Harapan leaders were not aware of the enormity of the monstrous crimes of corruption and abuse of power until they entered Putrajaya after the historic and miraculous “509” decision of the 14th General Election,” said Lim.

He recalled that in the Malay areas of the federal seat, the Muafakat Nasional alliance between Umno and PAS had told the voters that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was DAP’s puppet and that the Malay Muslim community have lost their rights and position in Malaysia.

In the Chinese areas on the other hand, MCA and its candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng had campaigned on the grounds that DAP and Lim is nothing more than Dr Mahathir’s “stooge” while the Chinese were the ones on the losing end.

He acknowledged that both communities would be triggered when “lies, fake news and hate speech” go viral on social media — especially if the voters had no time to verify the truth of the allegations.

Lim accused the opposition alliance of waging a “despicable” campaign and is not competing against PH on policies but is out to wreck and destroy the PH administration through racist and religiously divisive rhetoric.

Earlier, DAP secretary-general and the senior Lim’s son — Lim Kit Siang acknowledged that the party’s grassroot members in Tanjung Piai are unhappy with the way things are heading in the PH administration.

However, he reminded his party members that the alternative is allowing racial extremists from the Muafakat Nasional back into power.