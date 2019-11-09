Intensify VMY2020 promotion through social media, says YouTube star

YouTube star Rhys William said promotional campaigns need to leverage on the increasing usage of social media beyond borders to transform the tourism industry. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

LANGKAWI, Nov 9 — The government must enhance promotional efforts on holiday destinations, multi-ethnic delicacies, peaceful nation, and unique experiences for international tourists to make the Visit Malaysia 2020 (VYM2020) programme a success.

The opinion was raised by a YouTube star Rhys William from the United Kingdom, who said the promotional campaigns need to leverage on the increasing usage of social media beyond borders to transform the tourism industry.

The co-founder of Destination Channel on YouTube added the VMY2020 campaign should be planned in advance to make a positive impact as it is common for overseas travellers to plan their vacation ahead of time.

“I do see the importance of promoting VMY2020 through social media to attract tourists as we can see the current trend that many people spend time using social media because of good internet access.

“Promotion through social media medium should be given attention to target consumers. It must be focused on content-marketing in order to make a positive impact and attract more visitors,” he told Bernama when met at the Langkawi Social Media Week 2019 recently.

To a question, Williams acknowledged that collaboration with social media influencers would help to promote tourist destinations in Malaysia, especially as a build-up to the VMY2020 promotion campaign. — Bernama