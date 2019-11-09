Malay Mail

Human Resources Ministry ready to take over processing of foreign workers entering Malaysia

Saturday, 09 Nov 2019 03:44 PM MYT

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said he would leave it to the Cabinet to make a decision on the matter. ― Picture by Hari Anggara
IPOH, Nov 9 — The Human Resources Ministry is ready to take over the processing of foreign workers entering the country — a task currently being undertaken by the Home Affairs Ministry.

However, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said he would leave it to the Cabinet to make a decision on the matter.

“We will have a discussion with the Home Affairs Ministry because this is a proposal,” he also said, in reference to a suggestion made by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya on Wednesday, that the processing of foreign workers into the country, should be returned to the Human Resources Ministry.

He said this to the media after attending an event at Pusat Dialysis Bercham (a dialysis centre) here today. — Bernama

