Petronas to continue pushing for gas usage in future

Workers work on a signage bearing a Petronas logo in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will continue to push the use of gas as a cleaner source of fuel, compared with solid and liquid fuels.

Its senior vice president (corporate strategy) Mazuin Ismail said this was one of the moves to make sure that the group was working towards placing the right energy mix for the future.

He said gas would also be complementing renewable energy resources as it was abundant, flexible, stable and easy to be transported and reached.

“It is the cleanest hydro carbon fuel and we have been playing a great role in moving gas into fuel mix.

“Petronas has been delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) since 1983 and has delivered 10,000 cargos without fail.

“This means that we can convince the world that LNG is viable, reliable, safe and clean energy,” he said during a panel session on Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental Sustainability at the Malaysia SDG Summit 2019 here today.

Mazuin said in line with the aim of enhancing the use of cleaner energy, the national oil company also recently increased its portfolio in renewable assets and now had a solar generation business in Malaysia and India.

Petronas announced its foray into the renewable energy industry in April with the acquisition of Singapore-based Amplus Energy Solutions Pte Ltd, a leading rooftop solar power producer in India. Last month, Petronas launched its first solar rooftop solution in Malaysia called M+ , which it described as a customisable and affordable solution for both commercial and industrial use.

“Economic growth needs energy; thus it is important to balance all the demand according to the country’s needs, policy, and regulations.

“At the same time, we need to also change our behaviour on how we consume energy so it’s not at the expense of tomorrow’s livelihood,” he added. — Bernama