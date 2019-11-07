Navy cadet Zulfarhan screamed while third accused held steam iron, court told

The third accused in the murder of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) naval cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, told the High Court here today that the victim screamed while the former held a steam iron. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The third accused in the murder of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) naval cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, told the High Court here today that the victim screamed while the former held a steam iron.

Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, 23 said the incident began when he was heading to bed in room 4-10, at the Jebat Hostel Block, UPNM at 5am on May 22, 2017.

He added the sixth accused, Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali prevented him from heading to bed and asked him where he had come from.

“I replied, from revising my studies at room 4-11, after which he asked me to ‘do it once’. At the same time, suddenly, someone gave me the steam iron and I held it. I was about to turn to face Abdoul Hakeem when Zulfarhan screamed, (and) I was shocked and I let go of the iron on the study table.

“After that, I asked Abdoul Hakeem for permission to go to bed and he allowed me,” he said, during examination-in-chief by his lawyer Datuk Ranjit Singh Dhillon before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah.

Prior to the incident, Muhammad Najib said between 1 am and 4.30 am on the same day, he was not involved in the questioning of Zulfarhan about the disappearance of a laptop belonging to the first accused in room 4-10, and did not cause any harm that could have led to the victim’s death between 4.45am and 5.40am on the same day.

To a question by Judge Azman on who gave the steam iron (to him), the accused said: (I) did not notice”.

“I saw Zulfarhan in the room (4-10), he was sitting on the floor,” he said, when asked by the judge on whether Zulfarhan was in the room at the time and what his condition was.

Earlier, Muhammad Najib disagreed when counsel Zambri Idrus, who was representing Abdoul Hakeem, suggested that he (Muhammad Najib) had an option to leave the room (4-10) when he was stopped by his client but Muhammad Najib chose to stand there on his own accord.

Muhammad Najib admitted that he did not lodge a police report on Abdoul Hakeem’s actions.

Meanwhile, when cross-examined by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, on what was meant by ‘do it once’ by Abdoul Hakeem, Muhammad Najib replied he did not know.

The accused also disagreed with Julia that Abdoul Hakeem ordered him and five other accused to apply the steam iron to the victim’s body.

On July 31, the High Court ordered 18 UPNM students to enter their defence on charges of murdering and injuring Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain on May 22, 2017.

Five of them, comprising Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat and Mohamad Shobirin Sabri, are charged with murder under the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death sentence.

Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali was charged with abetting Zulfarhan’s murder, while twelve others were ordered to enter their defence on charges of injuring the victim.

They are Mohd Hafiz Fauzan Ismail, Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, Ahmad Shafwan Berdal, Muhammad Amirul Asraff Mala, Luqman Hakim Shamsuri, Muhammad Sufi Mohd Mustapha, Noriznan Izzairi Noor Azhar, Muhamad Ashraf Abdullah, Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir, Muhammad Hasif Ismail, Muhammad Adib Iman Fuad Adi Sany and Mohamad Syazwan Musa.

Hearing continues on December 3 and 4. — Bernama