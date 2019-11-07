Azmin urges PLUS to review closure of Touch ‘n Go top-up lanes at toll plazas

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali arrives at Parliament November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today urged PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) to review its decision to close the Touch ‘n Go top-up lanes at toll plazas — a move which has been opposed by many.

“I hope the PLUS management will be able to review its decision by taking into account the views of motorists who use the highways,” adding that PLUS should provide motorists with alternatives.

He said this when speaking to reporters in the lobby in Parliament today.

Aimed at reducing congestion, the closure of the lanes took effect on Nov 5 at all toll plazas in the northern region (between Hutan Kampung and Ipoh Utara) and the southern region (between Seremban and Skudai). — Bernama