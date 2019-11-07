Amid complaints, Pos Malaysia says some issues with ‘intermittent system accessibility’ but tracking service fine

Upset customers have over the past few days taken to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to complain to Pos Malaysia about issues faced with their delivery service.— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7— Pos Malaysia has insisted that its “track and trace” system on its website and mobile app are fully functional, amid customer complaints on social media about delivery delays as well as problems locating packages.

This comes just weeks after an attempted malware attack forced the company to temporarily shut down parts of its online systems, leaving some services inaccessible.

A spokesman from Pos Malaysia said there were reports of delayed deliveries during the system restoration after the attempted malware attack, no deliveries were affected now.

In a statement to Malay Mail, Pos Malaysia responded to complaints of delays and apologised to those affected, saying it was likely due to “intermittent system accessibility.”

“The Track and Trace accessibility on both our Website and Mobile App are back to normal. However, customers may face slowness due to the high volume access at certain peak times of the day,” the company said.

It added that there have been no reports of customers requesting for refunds.

On November 1, Pos Malaysia posted an update on Facebook stating that its track and trace system was fully functional.

The same announcement post was inundated, however, with hundreds of complaints of customers complaining about delivery delays and tracking issues.

One Facebook user, Mei Hui posted a comment two days ago, saying: “its pretty ridiculous your website and track trace has been down almost 2 weeks. and till today its still not working. my customers have yet to receive their package after 2 weeks and we have no idea whats going on.”

Another user named Noor Azlina said that there were no updates from the track and trace system even though her items from Japan were shipped eight days ago.

“Is the aeroplane still in the air for eight days??” she asked.