Minister suggests Sarawak spend money on boosting income over repaying PTPTN

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Sarawak’s funds meant to repay the federal study loans of the state’s students could be better used on initiatives to improve salary levels, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

He nevertheless lauded the state for its proposal to repay the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans of state natives.

“For the state government, other than getting incentives, we should work to provide job opportunities with higher wages because it will be more sustainable, better and will elevate the people’s economic stature,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Yesterday, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced a RM30 million allocation to help young Sarawakians repay their PTPTN loans, as part of the state’s 2020 budget.

The CM said he was made aware of the issue during the “Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak” event here last month.