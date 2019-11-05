PAS wants Guan Eng to probed for alleged seditious speech at Johor DAP meet

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Islamist party PAS is demanding police action against DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng after accusing the latter of delivering a seditious speech at the DAP’s annual convention in Johor.

In a statement, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that police reports must be made against Lim to enable investigation into the matter, alleging that the latter’s latest speech was a third seditious attempt, after other speeches in March and October.

“Lim Guan Eng incited non-Muslims by hurling defamatory remarks towards PAS and Umno. The overboard speech can drag the nation into wider division (among races).

“In his speech on November 3, Lim Guan Eng alleged that if Umno and PAS rule, then the rights of non-Muslims would be abolished. In fact, Lim Guan Eng also claimed that Umno and PAS would not allow them (non-Muslims) to congregate, to observe their religious activities. This accusation is overboard and it has been repeated many times,” the Kubang Kerian MP said, labeling Lim’s actions as thuggish.

“Police report must be done so that Lim Guan Eng can be probed for the three seditious speeches, made before this. Or, is Lim Guan Eng immune from lawful actions, till he can act like a thug?” he asked.

A copy of Lim’s speech which he made in Muar, Johor, was posted on DAP’s party website.

In the speech, Lim said that MCA’s victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election “may lead to an endorsement of racist and extremist religious philosophy of both PAS and Umno”.

He then listed these philosophies as being, namely; non-Malays or non-Muslims do not deserve to hold ministerial positions in Cabinet, vernacular schools teaching mother-tongue languages should be closed down and that non-Muslims, especially Christians, cannot gather for their religious prayers, boycotting of non-Muslim products and businesses and labelling non-Muslims and non-Malays who oppose them (PAS-Umno) as pigs, terrorists and communists.

“Let us unite around Bangsa Malaysia and reject racism, religious extremism, lies, and falsehoods that seek to poison and jeopardize national unity and shared prosperity for all,” Lim said at the end of his speech.