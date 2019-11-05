MACC, Bursa in collaboration towards a corruption-free corporate Malaysia

MACC) and Bursa Malaysia plan to establish a learning collaboration to promote a corruption-free Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Bursa Malaysia Bhd plan to establish a learning collaboration to promote a corruption-free Malaysia.

Bursa Malaysia chairman Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen said through this learning collaboration, both sides would benefit from the sharing of knowledge and experiences.

“This, in turn, will enhance the skills and learning capabilities of the MACC and Bursa Malaysia officers in carrying out their respective roles.” she said in a statement today.

Both parties expressed their mutual interest to collaborate at the “Building Trust and Transparency: Collaborate, Accelerate, Strengthen” conference jointly organised by the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB) and Compliance Officers’ Networking Group here today.

The learning collaboration will involve the placement of MACC officers in Bursa Malaysia for a certain period of time to learn and better understand Malaysia’s capital market regulations in the current environment, including market supervision and investigation.

The statement said the collaborative effort would also look into initiatives to create awareness and preparedness among public listed-companies of the new Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009.

Section 17A imposes liability for corruption on commercial organisations, including companies, as well as their directors, officers and persons managing the company’s affairs.

It will come into effect on June 1, 2020. — Bernama