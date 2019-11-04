Dr M says it again: It’s Anwar, not Azmin, as next PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a press conference with Pakatan Harapan and Warisan MPs in Shah Alam October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reiterated that his appointed successor will be Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and not Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) in Bangkok, the Langkawi MP reaffirmed his commitment to step down before the next general election.

SMH reported that when asked if he would definitely pass the baton to Anwar instead of Economic Affairs Minister, Azmin, Dr Mahathir replied; “Yes I will.”

“Although there are lots of other people who have been asking me to carry on until the next election, but that is their view. My commitment is to step down before the next election, certainly,” he added.

Dr Mahathir, however, again avoided providing a timeframe for the power transition, a key issue which has been used by critics against him.

“I cannot say whether it is two years or three years, but I will certainly step down as I promised,” he said.

Dr Mahathir is currently in Bangkok for the 35th Asean Summit hosted by Thailand this year.

He has repeatedly said that he will not renege on his promise to step down for Anwar to take over as prime minister amid a surge of calls for him to stay on from both sides of the political divide.

Among those who have openly expressed support for Dr Mahathir to stay PM till the end of the PH mandate include Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, along with several Umno MPs.