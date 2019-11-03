East Coast Economic Region Development Council hands over new IMT-GT Plaza at Bukit Bunga

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The newly completed Plaza IMT-GT (Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle) at Bukit Bunga, Jeli, Kelantan, has been handed over to the two agencies entrusted with operating it.

Representatives from the Tanah Merah District Council, the operator of the market section, and the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) which will manage the commercial section, received the keys to the commercial complex.

Plaza IMT-GT is a strategic commercial complex developed by the federal government through the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC).

It is also a key initiative to boost cross-border trade and socio-economic activities in Kelantan as identified in the Border Economic Transformation Plan.

“The aim is to realise the potential of Bukit Bunga as a gateway to cross-border tourism and trade for Kelantan,” ECERDC said in a statement today.

Chief executive officer, Baidzawi Che Mat said the federal government, through ECERDC, had been working closely with the state government to implement various high-impact public projects in Kelantan in an effort to realise the government’s Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV).

“Plaza IMT-GT’s strategic location in Bukit Bunga, bordering Southern Thailand and its close proximity to the Bukit Bunga Customs, Immigration and Quarantine, makes it a strategic cross-border gateway for local and cross-border trade, tourism and commercial activities,” he added.

Construction of the project begun in 2017 and was completed in July this year.

The certificate of completion and compliance was issued on Oct 29, 2019 and the Plaza IMT-GT is expected to be fully operational by Dec 15, 2019.

With the completion and operation of the plaza, ECERDC expects a boost in socio-economic opportunities for the local community, creating 150 jobs and 100 entrepreneurial opportunities.

The plaza is also a platform for traders from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia to introduce, showcase and market their products, all under one conducive and strategically located venue.

In line with the ECER Masterplan 2.0 2018-2025 (EMP2.0), launched earlier this year, the plaza is one of the key projects in Kelantan which will leverage on the synergy generated by the IMT-GT zone.

Through the initiatives under EMP2.0, private Investment in Kelantan is expected to grow by another RM9.5 billion, and create 30,000 jobs and 19,000 entrepreneurial opportunities, said Baidzawi.

These strategic initiatives targeting equitable economic growth was in line with the goal of balanced regional growth under the government’s SPV, he added.

ECERDC is a statutory body established to spearhead the execution and implementation of the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) Master Plan. — Bernama