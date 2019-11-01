Tanjung Piai poll chance for MCA to prove it still matters, says Umno veep

Wee will be going against PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and also Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam in the by-election. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has thrown a challenge to MCA ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election’s Nomination Day tomorrow, saying the Barisan Nasional (BN) component must now prove itself.

Khaled said Umno has proven that it remains relevant through its victories in the general election, and therefore, the party and PAS have given MCA the chance to do so itself by giving way to its candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng.

“This is to prove it still has a lifespan on Malaysia’s political stage. Should it fail in Tanjung Piai, MCA must then contemplate the way forward for its continuity,” Khaled said in a statement.

Khaled said MCA’s chances are even higher at a time when trust in Pakatan Harapan’s federal government is allegedly at its lowest point and falling fast.

“MCA must use every opportunity it has in Tanjung Piai to show that the Chinese have returned to it,” he said.

“There are no more excuses that Tanjung Piai is a traditional seat or to save the honour and dignity of certain figures. It must be about true strength. And MCA must prove its true strength there.”

The vice-president added that Tanjung Piai is not the last field of battle for Umno, and that the party will not be dealt a fatal blow merely because it cannot contend for the constituency.

“Umno’s strategy to regain power is bigger and more complex, and not simply measured by another victory in Tanjung Piai. There are other fields in which Umno can display its prowess.

“Another thing to consider is, that although the Umno-PAS alliance is a formidable one, Malaysian political reality cannot be divided from its demographic plurality,” he said.

Khaled also said Malay votes alone will not translate to ultimate Malay political supremacy, and that their victory must be a victory by all, for all.

Wee will be going against PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and also Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam in the by-election.

Malay Mail previously reported that many Umno grassroots members were upset after learning that the BN leadership had agreed for MCA to contest the Tanjung Piai by-election.