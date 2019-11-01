PLUS to scrap Touch n Go reload booths starting Nov 5

PLUS said the move is aimed at reducing congestion caused by reload activities at all toll plazas. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will no longer provide Touch ‘n Go reload facilities at all toll plaza exit lanes from Nov 5.

PLUS in a statement today said the move is aimed at reducing congestion caused by reload activities at all toll plazas in the northern region (between Hutan Kampung and Ipoh Utara) and the southern region (between Seremban and Skudai).

“Based on statistical record, (it is) approximately 8 per cent from 253,000 daily traffic average in northern region and 9 percent of 189,000 daily traffic average in southern region.

“This contributes to unnecessary delays due to customers experiencing insufficient balance and require emergency topping up at the exit lanes. On average, a reload process at the exit lane takes up to 3 minutes,” the statement said.

However, customer service centres and reload lanes at entry lanes at selected toll plazas are still provided and will be operating as usual.

Therefore, the company strongly advised customers to plan their journey and ensure that their Touch 'n Go cards have sufficient balance before entering the highway.

“There are more than 11,000 reload facilities throughout the country including ATMs, petrol stations, convenience stores, rest areas and shopping malls,” it added.

The statement said that PLUS is also engaging with Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd to make sure all the Touch ‘n Go kiosks are in good working condition at all times. ― AFP