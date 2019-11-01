Penang to set up RM20m Urban Transformation Centre in Komtar

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow poses with a copy of the Penang Budget 2020, flanked by state exco, at Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town November 1, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 1 — Penang will set up an Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Komtar at a cost of RM20 million, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced in his Penang Budget 2020 speech today.

He said a total of 15 government agencies will start operations in the UTC by the middle of 2020.

“The estimated costs will be about RM20 million, a large portion of which will be borne by Penang Development Corporation, especially the upgrading works for level one, two and three, the renovation of the offices on level two and three and the purchase of office supplies,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Finance will foot RM5.24 million of the cost of purchasing additional supplies for the agencies.

“The setting up of the UTC will make it easier for the public to get all services under one roof and get more people to come to Komtar,” he said.

He added that the UTC will also enable government agencies to improve their services to the public and optimise existing resources.

The waterfront of Weld Quay on the island and Butterworth on the mainland will be Penang’s New City Core (PNCC), Chow said.

He said the two waterfronts have the potential to be transformed into a new attraction in the state.

“PNCC will be able to attract new investors to turn Penang into a smart, sustainable and liveable city,” he said.

He added that PNCC will contribute towards the economic development of the state through the innovative, cultural and creative industries.

As for infrastructure, he said a total RM35.12 million has been allocated to upgrading and building roads next year.

He said the federal government has also allocated an additional RM147.03 million as at October 2019 under Malaysian Road Records Information System.